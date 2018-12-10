Grammy Nominations, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, CIA Beth Kimber: Broadsheet December 10

• Sounds good! Let’s start the week with a little good news: Women dominated the 2019 Grammy nominations, getting the majority of the nods in the four biggest categories—record of the year, song of the year, album of the year, and best new artist.

This would be something to celebrate in any year, but it’s especially heartening in light of the debacle that was last year’s Grammys, when only one woman (Alessia Cara) won in a major category, the sole female nominee for album of the year (Lorde) was not offered a performance slot, and outraged fans launched the hashtag #GrammysSoMale. What’s more, it’s clear that 2018 wasn’t simply an off year, as demonstrated by a report that found that women accounted for just 9% of nominees in the last six Grammy Awards.

Despite the cringe-worthy response of now-outgoing CEO Neil Portnow (he told female artists they needed to “step up” in order to get more recognition), the Recording Academy responded to the outrage over the 2018 awards with action. It created a task force led by Time’s Up leader and former Michelle Obama chief of staff Tina Tchen, invited about 900 new voters, many of whom are female, non-white, and/or under 40, and added more women to its nomination-review committees. The organization also increased the number of nominees per category from five to eight.

The moves appear to have paid off. Among the highlights: Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Janelle Monae, and Kacey Musgraves account for five of the eight nominees for album of the year. Best new artist is even more women-driven, with Chloe x Halle, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, and Jorja Smith filling six of of the eight nominations. (Billboard also points out that this year was something of a coup for LGBTQ artists, including Carlile, Monae, and Rexha.) While we don’t yet know how many women will be performing during the awards—much less how many will actually win—the trend is certainly moving in the right direction.

Note to other arts and cultural awards (we’re looking at you, Golden Globes): Don’t just apologize. Take action—it works!

A quick FYI from your Broadsheet team: We are en route to Laguna Niguel for our annual Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit, which kicks off tomorrow at 4:15 p.m. Pacific/7:15 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have a preview for you shortly, but in the meantime, you can check out the livestream and agenda here.