Charlotte Comes to a Standstill as Winter Storm Diego Grounds 1,400 Flights

Severe weather from Virginia to Florida during Winter Storm Diego prompted airlines to cancel more 1,400 flights over the weekend, with American Airlines and its hub in Charlotte the worst affected.

American Airlines canceled 1,100 flights—or three-quarters of scheduled arrivals and departures—set for Sunday along with the 225 on Saturday at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, CNBC reported.

The cancelations are likely to continue into the week, with 300 American Airlines flights scheduled for Monday already canceled.

Snow and sleet from the storm caused unsafe travel conditions in the Carolinas and knocked out power to some 200,000 customers according to Duke Energy. The Weather Channel reported Diego will most likely finish up on Monday, but some rain-and-snow mixture may continue in parts of the southern Appalachians.

American Airlines waived all date-change fees for its travelers affected by the storm if they can fly through Dec. 15. Delta and JetBlue followed suit. At Southwest Airlines, travelers are not charged a fee to change their dates. Customers affected by the storm do not have to pay the difference in fare for changing their flights if they are able to travel two weeks of the original flight date.