Trump Attacks Rosenstein Again Before Mueller Reveals More Investigation Filings

Donald Trump lashed out at Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as “totally conflicted” in a barrage of tweets Friday only hours before Special Counsel Robert Mueller is set to reveal new details of his investigation.

The president also lobbed fresh attacks at Mueller and his fellow investigators—who are probing whether Trump associates aided Russian attempts to sway the 2016 election—as well as at former U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials.

While Rosenstein appointed Mueller and supervised his investigation, it’s now under the supervision of Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who Trump tapped last month after ousting Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions had recused himself from Mueller’s probe, prompting tension with Trump.

The president’s latest broadside comes as Mueller’s team is set to reveal more information Friday on two fronts: a sentencing memo outlining the degree of cooperation that Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen has given to prosecutors and a separate filing in the case of former campaign chairman Paul Manafort that could to shed new light on allegations that Manafort lied to Mueller’s team following his guilty plea.

In the weeks since November’s midterm elections, the Mueller team has been closing chapters on three figures central to the inquiry: Cohen, Manafort and onetime national security adviser Michael Flynn.