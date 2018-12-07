raceAhead: Kevin Hart Out As Oscar Host

Victorina Morales is one of many undocumented workers who are cleaning cottages, maintaining lawns, even doing the President’s personal laundry, at his luxury golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. In this extraordinary story, she shares the harrowing details of how she came to the U.S. from Guatemala, obtained fraudulent papers, and went about making a life for her family with an extraordinary twist: She’s often cleaning on the sidelines while the president and his staff confer. She puts herself at risk for dismissal or worse by speaking out. “We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money,” she said. “We sweat it out to attend to his every need and have to put up with his humiliation.”