Nissan Is Recalling 150,000 Vehicles

Nissan is recalling more than 150,000 vehicles over concerns about their brakes and steering.

The recall impacts 11 different models, including the Note and Left electric vehicles, all sold in Japan, CBS News reports. The recall does not impact U.S models and is based on the concern that the vehicles may have not properly been inspected.

It’s been a rough year for the car maker. Nissan admitted earlier this year to altering the results of exhaust emissions and fuel economy tests for new vehicles sold in Japan.

Its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, was also arrested last month on suspicion of financial misconduct. Ghosen, who had been credited with saving Nissan from collapse, is accused of underreporting his income by 5 billion yen ($44 billion) over five years.

Ghosn was reportedly planning to merge Nissan and Renault before his downfall. He was the chairman of both companies as well as Mitsubishi at the time of his arrest.

Ghosn may be indicted as early as Monday.

He may also bee re-arrested for new charges that have not yet been made public, Japan Times reports. If convicted for the financial charges, Ghosn could potentially face up to 10 years in prison.