94-Year-Old Jimmy Carter Nabs His 9th Grammy Nomination

Artists like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Cardi B took the lead in number of 2018 Grammy nominations, but scroll down the list and you’ll find arguably an even more well-known name under the list of nominees for best spoken word album: former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter’s nomination, for his reading of Faith: A Journey for All, is his ninth in 21 years. He is already the owner of two Grammy awards, winning in 2007 and 2016 after also being nominated in the spoken word category.

But this time his nomination is extra special. Carter and former President Obama are the only former commanders in chief with both a Nobel Peace Prize and a Grammy. If Carter wins this Grammy, his third, he would be the only former President with that honor—former Presidents Clinton and Obama each possess two.

Carter will be competing against an all-star lineup of Tiffany Haddish, Courtney B. Vance, David Sedaris, and Questlove.

The 2018 Grammy nominations were released Friday, after being delayed out of respect to former President George H.W. Bush.