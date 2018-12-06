Term Sheet -- Thursday, Dec 6, 2018

Good day. Lucinda here taking over for Polina, who returns Friday.

Over dinner at the G20 summit on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping brokered a 90-day tariff truce that made time for negotiations between the two economic giants. Around the world investors breathed a sigh of relief, with Trump celebrating the ceasefire as an “incredible deal.”

But news emerged Wednesday that could throw a major wrench in such talks: the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the Chief Executive Officer of one of China’s most successful companies, Huawei.

On the same day Xi and Trump were dining on steak discussing a ceasefire in Buenos Aires, Canadian authorities were arresting Meng after the U.S. alleged the telecom giant had violated sanctions against Iran. The U.S. is currently seeking the extradition Meng, who is also the daughter of Huawei founder, Ren Zhengfei.

On Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa demanded that Meng be freed.

The effects of an arrest of a senior executive in a Chinese company that is considered key to China’s mission toward a self-sufficient tech sector cannot be understated. Global markets were sent spiraling, with the S&P 500 down 1.6% in early trading Thursday as investors worried over how the arrest would affect negotiations, and whether U.S. and Canadian tech firms may also have to be wary of a similar retaliation by the Chinese government in this tit-for-tat trade war.

Though it bears reminding that the negotiations were never exactly on solid footing. Leading up to the meeting between Trump and Xi, the U.S. called for foreign allies to avoid Huawei, according to reports. And since this weekend, China has been slow to acknowledge the existence of the 90-day truce, while Trump has appointed a known hardliner toward China, Robert Lighthizer, to lead negotiations.

LYFTING THE BAR: Ride-hailing giant Lyft has filed confidentially for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission, giving credence to claims of such an offering in 2019. The company is valued at about $15.1 billion after a fresh $600 million round of funding in July.

The disclosure certainly amps up the pressure for Uber, another ride-hailing giant that is expected to go public in the same year.

That filing also comes as the two transportation-tech companies seek to ensure they aren’t disrupted by newer entrants. Lyft became the largest bike-sharing operator after buying Motivate earlier this year, while Uber is now reportedly discussing a potential takeover with Bird and Lime.