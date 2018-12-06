George Bush Funeral, Priyanka Chopra, Mary Barra: Broadsheet December 6

• You said it. The Bloomberg story about the #MeToo backlash reportedly happening on Wall Street has gotten plenty of reaction—including from many of your fellow readers. Here’s a look at what you all had to say on the matter:

“My manager is male, and when the #MeToo movement was gaining traction, he opened up in a team meeting and made his stance clear, stating that we should never feel uncomfortable at work and to make him aware if we ever are.

A few months later, I did have an issue where a male colleague put me in an uncomfortable and inappropriate situation… My manager was the first person I went to to talk about it with, and he was my advocate and champion the entire time…Thanks to his support, I reported it to HR and the other male colleague was let go from the company.

I know not every woman has this type of male or company support, but in my experience, the #MeToo movement has opened up these conversations, and the good men have risen to support. If a man isn’t doing anything wrong, he has nothing to be afraid of in developing strong relationships with female colleagues.”

— Kelly S., who works in the tech industry

“I have worked on Wall Street for over 25 years. While I have (thankfully) not experienced sexual harassment, I have experienced discrimination. And exclusion. Many times. This seems like yet another shallow excuse for women to be denied the opportunity for the sponsorship and relationship building that are so critical to career advancement. More importantly, this approach deprives both men AND women of the opportunity for clean, honest bonding (and, dare I say, fun) with their co-workers. I, personally, love a good after-hours party!”

— Desiree O., who works in finance

“Though it seems extreme, the exclusionary behavior happening on Wall Street isn’t at all surprising and I believe will be more typical in the future.

I know that the male pastors at my church won’t ride an elevator if it’s just them and a woman. They also won’t do one-to-one meetings with a female without a second woman in the room. They implemented this about five years ago to ensure there was no possibility of misunderstandings or anything that could put their reputation at risk.

I think this will be a growing trend as men seek to protect themselves from possible fallout from the potential of predatory women. It also avoids becoming an issue of ‘he said, she said’ as there’s always a third voice.”

— A male reader in the tech industry who asked to remain anonymous

“While I can appreciate [men’s] feeling of confusion and frustration with the movement, it also strikes me as a low-key threat when men make comments [about things like avoiding being alone with female colleagues]. To me, they’re basically saying, sit down, shut up, and accept the treatment or we won’t let you in the door. I don’t see how backing down really helps us.”

–Amanda G., who’s a business owner

“I lead a 56-year-old nonprofit in Michigan that helps women advance in their careers. We absolutely have been seeing the phenomenon described by Lean In and Bloomberg. Many men have quietly told us that they are reluctant to be alone with women—even in public settings such as restaurants. They also are less willing to mentor women. We don’t think this is because they’re worried about being caught in bad behavior—it’s because they’re worried about being suspected of it and not being able to prove otherwise.”

–Terri B., who runs a nonprofit

“I am in a forum with dozens of other CEOs of large companies, and by default, most of the other CEOs are male. Many of them—indeed most of them—are allies of women, and yet, they do feel extremely threatened and cautious of the potential of the #MeToo movement to attack them at any time. I am concerned that we need to change this from a Me Too monologue into a Me Too dialogue, that gives men guidance on what *IS* okay for women, and gives them some security with basic dating and friendliness, lest we have a backlash that is counter-productive. I realize that we think ‘just don’t be a jerk’ is obvious, but their perception seems to be that anyone can say anything at any time regardless of how they behave.”

— Nicole S., who works in the HR industry

“I’m appalled by what I read about men on Wall Street taking extreme measures to avoid accusations of harassment. It tells me that these men’s attitude towards woman hasn’t changed. The only shift is from treating women as sex objects, to treating them as sex objects that can bite back.”

— Eric T., who works in technology

As you can see, there’s little consensus on this issue. However, one thing you told us over and over is that the #MeToo backlash is an important issue and that it does deserve attention. We at the Broadsheet will continue reporting on the phenomenon—and we hope you’ll continue sharing your experiences and ideas for how to fix it.