Here Are the 5 Best Deals at Best Buy's Apple Sales Event

It’s not often that you can get Apple products at a discount.

For three days, Best Buy is offering a variety of Apple products on sale, including iPhones and Macs. In some cases, the size of the price cuts might surprise you.

Here’s a roundup of the five best deals on Apple products the retailer is offering, starting Thursday. The sale ends Saturday.

Latest iPhones

If you’re in the market for an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR, you can save up to $150 by buying one of the handsets from Verizon or Sprint. In order to qualify, you’ll need to sign up for an installment plan with the carriers. Your savings will be reflected as a lower monthly payment over a period of 20 to 30 months, depending on your plan.

Up to $200 off on MacBook Air

Looking for a new MacBook Air? Best Buy is selling the lightweight notebook at a $200 discount, if you opt for the top-of-the-line model that typically retails for $1,550. You can get it now for $1,350.

Save Hundreds on the iMac

Best Buy has hundreds of dollars in savings on a variety of iMacs. The company’s iMac Pro, which usually goes for $5,000, is available now for $4,500, a $500 savings. The 27-inch iMac that typically retails for $2,000 is available now for $1,800, a $200 savings.

iPad Pro

If you want a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Best Buy is offering discounts of up to $175. The 10.5-inch version with 512GB of storage, for instance, is now available for $825, a $175 savings off its regular retail price of $1,000.

Apple Watch Series 3

A variety of Apple Watch Series 3 models are on sale at Best Buy with a $50 discount. You can save, whether you want models featuring Wi-Fi-only or cellular connectivity with Wi-Fi.