Barnes & Noble's Gift Guide Has a Couple of Glaring Omissions—Like Books

Barnes & Noble might be the world’s largest retail bookseller, but you’d never know it by looking at the company’s list of the top gifts for the 2018 holiday season.

While the list includes four different pairs of “reading socks” (which the company’s website notes are great for staying cozy in while binge watching or reading), Barnes & Noble largely ignores books altogether, suggesting just one and bypassing its own Nook e-reader device.

That book, by the way, was “Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave” by TV reality star Joanna Gaines.

The seemingly odd move to not feature more of the store’s primary product isn’t unprecedented. In 2017, Barnes and Noble left books entirely off of its gift guide lists.

Ready for the kicker? Read this quote from the press release announcing the top gift items—emphasis ours.

“Barnes & Noble knows holiday-gift giving better than anyone, and finding the perfect gift is as easy as speaking with one of our knowledgeable booksellers, who are ready to make thoughtful recommendations for everyone on your list”

The company, which is once again considering selling itself and has gone through five CEOs in six years, does recommend some books on its website gift guide, at least, including Michelle Obama’s new memoir, Becoming, which has set sales records at Barnes & Noble this year.