Apple, your squid is upside down.

That’s the message the Monterey Bay Aquarium sent the tech giant through a series of pun-filled tweets Wednesday afternoon. According to the aquarium, Apple’s squid emoji is anatomically incorrect.

“Wasn’t sure they’d try to spin this one for ocean awareness but here we are: apple’s squid emoji is upside down,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium tweeted.

The problem is that the emoji’s siphon—the muscular structure below a squid’s head, which it uses to breathe, discharge waste, and propel itself through water—is on its face.

“Not even squidding the siphon should be behind the head,” the aquarium tweeted, breaking out the puns, “rn it just looks like a weirdo nose.”

— Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) December 5, 2018

The aquarium isn’t wrong. Apple’s emoji has the siphon directly between the squid’s eyes, where it looks like a square nose.

This isn’t the first time Apple’s gotten criticism for its latest emoji roll-out: In October, bagel enthusiasts were up in arms about the bagel emoji’s lack of realism and cream cheese. Apple amended the bagel shortly after the feedback.

It’s uncertain if the squid will also be redesigned with such haste; but for now, the Monterey Bay Aquarium is laying on the puns.

“i mean im just a meme so take it as you whale,” the aquarium tweeted, voicing a squid roughly designed out of punctuation. “Oh no the puns are back pls kelp.”