I’m on a quick trip to Boston to meet a bona fide champion: Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. Of course, I’ll be taking you with me.

The six-time Olympic medalist has been on a book tour, sharing stories and inspiration fueled in part by the lessons learned as a leader in competitive sports, but also by another type of leadership.

This past January, Raisman became one of the many faces of the #MeToo moment when she delivered public testimony in a Michigan court against Larry Nassar, the US Gymnastics and US Olympic team doctor. Nassar had been abusing Raisman since she was 15 years old; she began her remarks by taking back the power that he had tried to take from the extraordinary young athletes who had been entrusted to his care:

Larry, you do realize now that we, this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long a period of time, are now a force and you are nothing. The tables have turned, Larry. We are here. We have our voices, and we are not going anywhere. And now, Larry, it’s your turn to listen to me.

I’ll be speaking with and listening to Raisman on the main stage at the Massachusetts Conference for Women at 6:35 pm ET this evening, so follow along on Twitter or on your favorite social feeds under the hashtag #MassWomen.

Tomorrow at the conference, I’ll be breaking down some more barriers with three extraordinary women: Kate Gulliver, who oversees the talent team at e-commerce site Wayfair; Sam Rapoport, the senior director of football development, National Football League; and Cecile Richards, a national leader for women’s rights and social and economic justice, perhaps best known as the former president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

While we won’t be talking politics or Colin Kaepernick, we will be getting their best advice on how women can break through barriers via courageous risk-taking, and how we can all be better allies to others.

Stay tuned.