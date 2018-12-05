Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

By Fortune Editors
3:45 PM EST

Watch episode 31 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune discusses the digital privacy landscape, Time examines what Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s court filings reveal about his investigation, Money explores why millennials are tapping into their retirements account early, and Sports Illustrated looks at the NFL coaches in the hot seat and their potential replacements. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE