Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode 31 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune discusses the digital privacy landscape, Time examines what Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s court filings reveal about his investigation, Money explores why millennials are tapping into their retirements account early, and Sports Illustrated looks at the NFL coaches in the hot seat and their potential replacements. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.