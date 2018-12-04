Walmart is offering a new service to customers who will soon be able to order and pay for online products in the store, the company announced on Tuesday.

The company is introducing an app that employees will have on their hand-held devices in the store to help customers make purchases of products on Walmart.com that may not be available in stores. The service will be offered in cases where shoppers can’t find the items they’re looking for while they’re inside a store.

Associates will make the orders from the app and customers will have the option to decide if they want their purchase shipped to the store or to their home for free. Shoppers will receive a receipt or email that they can use to check out at any register in the store, and the shipping process will begin as soon as the order is completed, the company said.

“The Dotcom Store offers customers even more assortment options than what’s on our physical shelves — whether that be different sizes, colors, or varieties,” said Tom Ward, Walmart’s head of digital and central operations, according to Business Insider.

The service will be available at nearly all of Walmart’s 4,700 US locations and is currently available on items sold and shipped by Walmart. The company eventually plans to expand the service to products sold by its marketplace partners as well.