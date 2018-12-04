Trump Warns China He's 'Tariff Man' if Trade Negotiations Falter

In a series of Tuesday tweets, President Donald Trump sought to reaffirm his power over U.S. international trade against China, just days after he and Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared to call a truce in the two countries’ ongoing trade war.

Declaring himself a “tariff man,” Trump said he wouldn’t hesitate to impose tariffs on China if negotiations fail on a final deal.

During last week’s G20 summit, Trump and Xi pledged not to impose new tariffs on each other’s country for 90 days during negotiations.

Trump’s recent tweets appeared to generally reflect the tenets of the agreement. However, he explained that “unless extended” the negotiations “will end 90 days from the date of our wonderful and very warm dinner with President Xi in Argentina.”

The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days from the date of our wonderful and very warm dinner with President Xi in Argentina. Bob Lighthizer will be working closely with Steve Mnuchin, Larry Kudlow, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

The U.S. negotiating team will “get it done” if a “REAL deal with China is actually possible,” Trump wrote, noting that China now “is supposed to start buying” U.S. agricultural and “more” goods. Trump insisted that both he and Xi “want this deal to happen and it probably will. But if not, remember I am a Tariff Man.”

……on seeing whether or not a REAL deal with China is actually possible. If it is, we will get it done. China is supposed to start buying Agricultural product and more immediately. President Xi and I want this deal to happen, and it probably will. But if not remember,…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

“When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN,” he continued.

….I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

Reverting to a more optimistic outlook, Trump concluded the series of tweets writing that “if a fair deal is able to be made with China, one that does all of the many things we know must be finally done, I will happily sign. Let the negotiations begin. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

…..But if a fair deal is able to be made with China, one that does all of the many things we know must be finally done, I will happily sign. Let the negotiations begin. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

Trump and Xi’s announcement has already had a positive impact on global markets in the short-term.