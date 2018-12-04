Where to Get Free Cookies on National Cookie Day 2018

Forget about National Lima Bean Respect Day (April 20) or National Grape Popsicle Day (May 27). Tuesday, Dec. 4 marks National Cookie Day, and that means lots of baked goods purveyors want to give you carbohydrates for free all day long.

According to National Day Calendar, this unnecessary, albeit delicious, holiday first appeared on a Sesame Street calendar in 1976 as November 26. It wasn’t until 1987 that Matt Nader of Blue Chip Cookie Company declared December 4 as the new National Cookie Day. Mic reports that National Day Calendar creator Marlo Anderson charges companies and individuals a minimum of $1,500 to create a holiday of their own—although the website now says that it will only grant holidays to companies and organizations. Those who register a holiday will receive a framed certificate and a, perhaps more valuable, “media alert sent to over 20,000 broadcasters, talk show hosts, newspapers etc. that follow National Day Calendar.”

Since all submissions are confidential, we may never know what company planned to profit most off of the already trending #NationalCookieDay—but does that really matter, as long as you get a free chocolate chip? Check out Fortune’s list below:

Totally Free Cookies (No Purchase Necessary)

Insomnia Cookies: Cookie monsters can walk into any brick-and-mortar location of Insomnia Cookies—a cult cookie chain that was purchased by Krispy Kreme in July—to get a free “traditional” cookie. No purchase necessary. And this deal doesn’t end when the clock strikes midnight. True to its name, Insomnia will be giving away free cookies until 3 a.m. The chain will also give away free cookies with purchases (in-store or online) through Thursday and 20% off online orders through December 10.

IT’S FINALLY HERE! 🍪🍪🍪🍪 celebrate #NationalCookieDay with us by stopping in your nearest store and getting a free traditional cookie! no purchase necessary. pic.twitter.com/qeHAO8sQkp — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) December 4, 2018

Hot Box Cookies: Combine your hunger for cookies with Hot Box Cookies’ thirst for social media engagement. Like and Retweet the below tweet to redeem a free in-store cookie! (And don’t undo it after you get your baked good! The treat purveyor will be awarding three winners with a dozen free cookies on December 5.)

National Cookie Day is tomorrow! So we're giving a FREE cookie to EVERYONE who LIKES & RTs this post and comes into our store on the 4th! 🍪🍪😍

.

Oh. And we'll give a dozen to 3 lucky winners 😉

Winner(s) of the dozen will be chosen on 12/5.

See ya'll tomorrow! 🤗🍪 pic.twitter.com/9syyzQbzJw — Hot Box Cookies (@hotboxcookies) December 3, 2018

DoubleTree by Hilton: Guest or not, just walk into a Hilton DoubleTree location and get a free, freshly baked cookie to celebrate the National Cookie Day.

Even @AnnaKendrick47 can’t resist a warm DoubleTree Cookie. Celebrate #NationalCookieDay with us today, December 4, by visiting any DoubleTree by Hilton hotel for your very own #SweetWelcome 🍪 pic.twitter.com/akIO9EmZnY — DoubleTree by Hilton (@doubletree) December 4, 2018

Great American Cookies: All day Tuesday, people can go into a store location to get a free chocolate chip cookie without making a purchase.

Everyone else: Excited for the holidays.

Me: Excited for a free Cookie on National Cookie Day, Dec. 4th!!!

📷: https://t.co/GHvHsZxctQ pic.twitter.com/m6t9evDFNJ — GreatAmericanCookies (@Gr8AmCookies) November 30, 2018

Free Cookies (With Purchase)

Plated: According to USA Today, anyone who signs up for the food delivery service Tuesday using the coupon code “cookieday” at checkout will get a free dessert with each meal FOR THE YEAR. (And yes, cookies are a dessert option.)

Mrs. Fields: The first (er… last) name in baked goods is giving customers a free cookie (of any flavor) with any in-store purchase made on December 4. You can find a nearby shop here.

Coolhaus: Who doesn’t like an ice cream sandwich? Get a free cookie with any purchase all day.

Nestle Toll House Cafe: You’ve got to buy cookies to get cookies. In this case, you have to buy three classic cookies to get three classic cookies free.

Schlotzky’s: Get a free (small) cookie with any entree purchase (pizza, pasta, flatbread, or salad) Tuesday.