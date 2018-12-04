Joe Biden Says He's Most Qualified for President

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he’s the best person to be president of the United States, while stopping short of declaring his candidacy for the Democratic nomination to run against Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.

Speaking Monday in Montana, Biden said problems the U.S. faces, including “the plight of the middle class and foreign policy,” are issues he’s been working on his entire life, according to the Missoula Current, which first reported on his comments.

Before deciding whether he’ll run, the 76-year-old wants to talk with his family about a presidential candidacy and decide whether they’re “ready.”

Biden’s comments come as Democrats are ramping up their plans—and rhetoric—for a 2020 bid against Trump. On Monday, Jeff Weaver, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign manager, said if his boss runs, he’ll have “a much bigger campaign” than he did two years ago. He added Sanders already is the “front-runner, or one of the front-runners.”

Biden and Sanders will likely be joined by other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in 2020. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey are reportedly considering a bid. Trump thus far is to the only Republican vying for his party’s nomination, though Ohio’s John Kasich has hinted he may run as well.