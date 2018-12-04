Brainstorm Health: U.S. Health Workers, FDA Liver Drug Guidance, Psychedelic Mushrooms

Good afternoon, readers.

A new study published in JAMA on Tuesday highlights just how dependent the American health care work force is on foreign born workers. In fact, the study, an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data, finds that nearly one third of U.S. physicians were born somewhere else.

Some other striking figures from the analysis? Nearly 20% of health care workers across two dozen medical fields in 2016 were foreign-born. The percentage of pharmacists, dentists, and general physicians who came from another country numbered anywhere from 20% to 29%.

And home health aide workers and nurses—the front line soldiers in the medical industry—also had major international representation. In fact, nearly one in four of them were foreign-born, according to the analysis.

The study did not break out which of these international workers were trained abroad rather than in the U.S. But it does suggest, as Harvard Medical School’s Dr. Anupam Jena tells the Philadelphia Inquirer, that a lower rate of skilled immigrant workers coming to America could have a noticeable effect on the medical workforce.

Read on for the day’s news.