Grammy Nominations Announcement Will Be Delayed Due to George H.W. Bush Memorial Service

Music fans are going to have to wait two extra days before learning which artists are nominated for a Grammy this year.

The Recording Academy has announced it will move the announcement to Friday from Wednesday, due to the scheduled memorial service for former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush died at his home Friday at the age of 94.

The revised announcement will come at the same time Wednesday’s multichannel event was scheduled: 8:30 a.m. ET. The academy plans to announce select categories for the 61st Grammy Awards on CBS This Morning and Apple Music, with a complete list simultaneously posted to its website.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will also be closed for trading on Wednesday.

While the music industry is filled with some of the most vocal political activists and supporters, there’s a history between the Grammys and the Oval Office. Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Jimmy Carter have all won Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word Album (Obama, actually, has two). Hilary Clinton has won one as well.