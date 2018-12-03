As the year draws to a close, big tech companies offer a year in review to give folks a sense of what was big and exciting over the last 12 months. And Amazon is kicking things off for 2018.

Amazon (amzn) on Monday announced its Best of Prime 2018, a look back at how those who subscribe to its $119-per-year Amazon Prime service used its products over the past year. The company examined which of its original series were most popular on Prime Video and analyzed its Prime Music offering to discover which artist was tops in 2018. It even dug into the products that proved most popular among Prime subscribers in 2018.

Needless to say, it was a busy year.

Here’s a rundown of all the big highlights from Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018:

Big News in Prime Video

Amazon’s own series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Homecoming were the most-binged shows on the company’s Prime Video streaming service this year. Amazon also said that the nine NFL games it’s streamed through the service so far this year have reached 20 million total viewers.

The Top Artist of 2018

Justin Timberlake was the most popular artist on Amazon’s Prime Music this year and his album Man of the Woods was also tops. However, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey’s hit “The Middle” was the year’s most popular song.

Gamers Love to Game

Amazon’s Twitch Prime members downloaded 55 million pieces of in-game content this year from the service.

The Biggest Book of the Year

Mystery novels dominated Amazon’s Prime Reading service this year and accounted for five of the top ten most-read books of 2018. The mystery novel Say You’re Sorry was the service’s most popular book.

A Host of Bestselling Products

Among Amazon Prime Members, the Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbuds Headphones were the most popular electronics buy of the year. TCL’s 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV was the most popular home entertainment product and Danby’s 120-Can Beverage Center was the most popular major appliance. In toys, Nerf’s N-Strike Elite Strongman Blaster was tops.