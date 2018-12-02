'Saturday Night Live' Pokes Fun at Netflix's Originals

Hosted by The Crown’s Claire Foy, Saturday Night Live’s latest episode featured a sketch highlighting Netflix’s effort to produce original movies and shows on its streaming website.

The fake ad incorporates visuals of Netflix, scrolling endlessly to find the perfect content for its users. Netflix promises that in 2019, there will be even more content to choose from in their “Netflix Originals” section.

“That’s right, we’re spending billions of dollars and making every show in the world. Our goal is the endless scroll. By the time you reach the bottom of our menu, there’s new shows at the top and thus singularity will be achieved.”

Pitch meetings at Netflix headquarters are depicted in the sketch with producers throwing money at creators. How are they doing it? “We buy everything.”

Foy’s drama The Crown even gets a spin-off, Saved by the Crown where the royal gets sent back to high school.

There is some truth to the Saturday Night Live sketch. To keep ahead of competitors like Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, it was reported earlier this year that Netflix planned to spend about $13 billion to expand its original content.

You can watch the SNL sketch below: