'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Smashes the Box Office Once Again
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: A general view ahead of the UK Premiere of Disney's "Ralph Breaks The Internet" at the Curzon Mayfair on November 25, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Disney)
Tristan Fewings Getty Images for Disney
By Bloomberg
1:31 PM EST

Walt Disney Co.’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” dominated U.S. theaters for a second weekend, rising above a typically quiet post-Thanksgiving slate.

The animated sequel to “Wreck-it-Ralph” generated $25.8 million. That was shy of the $28 million estimated by Box Office Pro analysts.

Key Insights

The movie still has a ways to go before it will make back its budget. “Ralph Breaks the Internet” cost $175 million to produce — before marketing costs — according to Box Office Mojo. The movie opened in the U.K. this weekend and will continue its global rollout later this month and into next year. The only new wide release of the weekend was the Sony Pictures R-rated horror feature “The Possession of Hannah Grace,” which landed in seven place after collecting $6.5 million. The movie cost $9.5 million before marketing costs, according to Box Office Mojo. It beat a forecast of $3.2 million by Box Office Pro.

