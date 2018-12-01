Accounts from two women accusing Neil deGrasse Tyson of sexual misconduct have been published on patheos.com, and now networks affiliated with the astronomer are investigating the allegations.

Fox and National Geographic Networks said they will investigate the accusations made against Tyson, according to the Associated Press.

While one woman said she did not consider her experience with Tyson assault, she said he “felt [her] up” and exhibited he was capable of “creepy behavior.” However, the other woman said she quit her job due to Tyson’s alleged sexual advances. These two accounts come several years after Tchiya Amet said Tyson raped her when they were living together as graduate students.

“The credo at the heart of Cosmos is to follow the evidence wherever it leads. The producers of Cosmos can do no less in this situation. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this matter and to act accordingly as soon as it is concluded,” the producers of Cosmos said in a statement to Deadline.

Tyson is well-known for his work as host of Cosmos on Fox in 2014. A new edition of the series was also set to air on National Geographic next year, the AP reported.

Fortune reached out to Tyson for comment, but did not receive an immediate reply.