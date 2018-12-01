Several Dog Food Brands Recalled Due to Harmful Levels of Vitamin D

Sunshine Mills, a creator of several brands of pet food has recalled three of its puppy and dog food products due to potentially high levels of vitamin D.

The brands include Evolve, Sportsman’s Pride, and Triumph. The high levels of vitamin D could lead to various health concerns, including kidney failure.

The company issued a statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website detailing the products and symptoms consumers’ pets may face.

“Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction,” the company said. Symptoms include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst and urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.”

The company specified that Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food, Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food, and Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food with a “Best Buy Date Code of November 1, 2018, through November 8, 2019” are affected. The Best Buy Date Code can be found on the back of each bag.

Consumers who have bought the products can return them for a full refund and are advised, if their pet is exhibiting any symptoms, to contact their veterinarian right away.

No other products by Sunshine Mills have been reported affected.