Trump Signs NAFTA Replacement Trade Deal With Canada and Mexico

The U.S., Canada and Mexico signed a new trade deal championed by President Donald Trump to replace the quarter-century-old NAFTA pact, capping a year of intense negotiations and offering a glimmer of certainty amid rising global tensions over trade.

Ahead of Saturday’s dinner between the leaders of China and the U.S., U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke of the rapport he believes President Trump and Xi Jinping share. Asked about the odds of a trade deal being reached at their meeting Lighthizer said: “I would be very surprised if the dinner was not a success, I think it will be successful, the two men like each other.”

Russia wasn’t justified in its use of recent military force against Ukranian ships, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and U.S. said Friday in joint statement. The nations called on Russia to respect international law, and added they would never recognize Russia’s annexation of the 2014 Crimean peninsula. The resurfacing of tensions over Ukraine was cited by U.S. President Trump for his decision to nix a formal meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the G-20.

Still, Russian media is now citing the Kremlin as saying Putin and Trump may yet chat briefly and informally on the sidelines.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s trip to Argentina was delayed after her government plane experienced a serious electrical malfunction following her departure from Berlin on Thursday evening. She’s traveling commercially via Madrid and expects to arrive in time for the leaders’ dinner, but the delay is clouding plans for her bilateral meetings, including with Trump.

Trump arrived in Buenos Aires on Thursday night, shadowed by news his former personal lawyer admitted lying to Congress about the Trump Organization’s pursuit of business in Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. Early Friday morning, in a tweet sent shortly before meeting with his host, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Trump defended his business dealings in Russia as “very legal” and said they never resulted in a project.

Trump has separately nixed a planned meeting in Argentina with Vladimir Putin. Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is at the G-20, with his every move scrutinized following the brutal murder of critic Jamal Khashoggi in October.

On Thursday, the prince met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though some other world leaders have made clear they have no intention of seeing him in Buenos Aires.