“[I’t’s gonna be a lot of fun beating the hell out of these (expletive) once the sun goes down and nobody can tell us apart!!!!” one of the officers is reported to have texted to his friends, an indication, federal prosecutors say, of their “excitement about using unjustified force against them and going undetected while doing so.” The four officers hurt an undercover police officer so badly during the September 2017 protests following the acquittal of former police Officer Jason Stockley for the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, that he has been unable to return to work. Click through for the whole sordid story; one officer allegedly destroyed the injured officer’s cell phone in an attempt to quash the investigation, and the four face a potential (but unlikely) 20 years in federal prison.