Paul Manafort Could Face New Charges, Prosecutor Says

New charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort haven’t been ruled out, a U.S. attorney said Friday

The announcement came at a federal court hearing in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s office disclosing Manafort had violated his plea deal.

Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said a “determination has not been made yet” regarding plans to file new charges against Manafort.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered prosecutors to provide more details surrounding their claims Manafort lied to investigators. She set a Dec. 7 deadline for Mueller’s office to report back and made a tentative Manafort sentencing date for March 5, reports The Associated Press.

Mueller’s office argues Manafort lied to his team and the FBI after entering the plea deal, which prosecutors say constitutes a crime, according to a Monday court filing. The filing did not list specifics, noting only that it was on “a variety of matters.”

On Thursday, Trump suggested that a pardon for his former campaign chairman was “not off the table.”

A federal jury convicted Manafort in August of eight counts of tax evasion and bank fraud. He pleaded guilty to two additional charges in September and agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation. He remains in custody in an Alexandria, Va., jail.