GM CEO Mary Barra to Visit D.C. Lawmakers Amid Layoff Criticism, Report Says

After enduring a week of criticism following an announcement to close plants and cut jobs, General Motors CEO Mary Barra plans to meet with lawmakers next week, CNBC reports.

Barra will reportedly head to Washington D.C. to meet with senior leaders in Congress as well as legislators from Michigan and Ohio, the location of three of the five American facilities the company plans to shut down, the news organization reports.

In the wake of Monday’s announcement, when GM revealed its plan—to “unallocate” some of its plants, end production of several of its models and cut 15,000 jobs—the company saw a bump in stock prices, but Barra has endured harsh criticism.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump in a tweet threatened to cut GM’s subsidies, though he cannot make changes to tax credits for electric cars without congressional approval and affecting the entire industry.

GM’s plan is the biggest reconstruction for the Detroit-based automaker since the company filed for bankruptcy and was bailed out by U.S. and Canadian taxpayers in 2009.

In June, GM warned that trade tariffs proposed by Trump would have big impacts on their business, including a smaller workforce, but the Trump administration called the reaction “smoke and mirrors.” In October, GM began offering buyouts to 18,000 of its workers.

Throughout the week, Barra has spoken with lawmakers over the phone to explain the decision, CNBC reports, but will now meet with some in person.

Earlier this year, Barra was named among the most admired female CEOs by female executives who work outside her industry.