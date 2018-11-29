Trump Calls Off G20 Meeting With Putin

The scheduled meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was supposed to happen on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, is off the table.

Despite the Kremlin confirming the meeting earlier on Thursday, Trump took to Twitter to announce he no longer planned to meet with the Russian president. He had already suggested in an interview on Tuesday he might cancel the meeting due to ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia near Crimea.

“Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia,” Trump explained on Twitter, “I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!”

Trump’s tweet refers to Russian ships that opened fire on and seized three Ukrainian vessels near Crimea on Sunday. Russia claimed the ships had entered its waters illegally and proceeded to temporarily block the Kerch Strait. In response, Ukraine declared martial law.