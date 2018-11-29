Term Sheet -- Thursday, November 29

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

My colleague Lucinda and I recently went to a meeting at an investment bank in the heart of New York City. A group of what appeared to be junior bankers were huddled outside of the building with their Juuls in hand. Lucinda asked, “What is this—Juul alley?”

Juul Labs, the wildly popular e-cigarette startup is everywhere. It’s in front of buildings, it’s in high schools, and it’s all over the Internet. This year, I’ve read at least three deeply-reported features on the company — about its rise, its underage customer problem, and its FDA investigation.

Although Juul found itself at the center of a federal investigation for deceptive marketing that reportedly helped hook teens on nicotine, the scrutiny is not enough to keep opportunistic investors away. Today, The Wall Street Journal reported that tobacco company Altria is in talks to buy a “significant minority stake” in Juul. Investors including Fidelity Investments, Tao Capital, and Tiger Global have all poured money in the company.

I haven’t written too much about Juul in Term Sheet, but it is the company readers email me the about the most often. Last week, when I wrote about the ethics of accepting SoftBank money despite its close ties with Saudi Arabia’s government, people still found a way to bring up Juul. I received an email that said, “When are you going to do a piece exposing the board members and investors in Juul for being complacent in driving an epidemic in the US? You may not know, but thousands of kids right here in the Bay Area and parents are silently suffering through nicotine addictions. Tiger Global, Tao and others invested, and this, in many ways, is worse than the Softbank/Saudi connection.”

But here’s the thing: Juul is a little bit of a Silicon Valley anomaly. It’s growing at lightning speed (roughly $1.8 billion in annual retail sales). It’s one of the most valuable U.S. startups (a valuation of $16 billion). It has innovative technology. Basically, it has the makings of a tech darling yet traditional venture investors are staying far away and backing much-smaller nicotine startups instead.

Why?

Erin Griffith (former Term Sheet author) wrote an entire column on this for The New York Times, in which she noted that “as technology — and Silicon Valley influence — spreads to every aspect of people’s lives, investors must decide which technologies will help and which will cause more harm than good. They want to avoid sending an innocent-seeming check to a company that sets off outrage once it becomes large and powerful.”

That’s precisely the problem though — like its SV startup peers, Juul was founded with good intentions. It aimed to give the world’s billion smokers an alternative to combustible cigarettes. But its growth got out of hand with the wrong demographic, and it’s a little too late for damage control.

So founders have to consider from the very inception of their company — Could my technology be used in ways that harm, and if so, what safeguards can we put in place to avoid losing control of the product?

Because once the genie is out of the bottle, there’s no going back.

KING MIDAS OF CHINA: Kicking off Fortune’s Global Tech Forum in Guangzhou this morning was ‘King Midas of China’ Sequoia Capital China founding partner Neil Shen.

His firm is one of the backers of Chinese tech unicorn Meituan Dianping. Now valued at roughly $35.8 billion, the-yet-to-be profitable food delivery giant went public in September on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with a valuation of roughly $50 billion.

Shen thinks the company is on the road to dominance. In fact, he’s so bullish that he hasn’t sold a single share in Meituan Dianping since Sequoia made its first investment in the firm 13 years ago. Now, that stake is valued at about $4 billion (HK$ 31.4 billion).

“I see Chinese companies become bigger when compared to their U.S. counterparts. In many cases, the products they are offering may be more sophisticated,” he said. Read more.