Starbucks Will Block Pornography on Its Store Wi-Fi Starting in 2019

File this one under things you probably thought already happened: Starbucks says that it will start blocking pornography on its store’s WiFi starting next year.

Viewing porn in a Starbucks store over its free public Wi-Fi network was already a violation of the company’s internet policy; however, it apparently was unable to stop guests from using the network to browse pornography.

Now, a Starbucks representative says that it’s identified a solution to prevent pornographic content from being viewed within its store and has a plan to introduce that solution to its U.S. locations in 2019, reports NBC News.

The move comes after the internet-safety advocacy group Enough is Enough circulated a petition asking for the coffee giant to address the issue. That petition received more than 26,000 signatures.

The move was the group’s second attempt at getting the retailer to address its porn problem. In 2014, Enough is Enough created a porn-free campaign that it aimed and McDonald’s and Starbucks. While McDonald’s responded to the campaign quickly, Starbucks did not.

The coffee chain sent a letter to the advocacy group last year indicating it was looking for a global protocol to address pornography in its stores.