China collects position and dozens of other types of data from electric vehicles without the knowledge of the drivers, according to the Associated Press.

Stakes get higher as cars are connected to the Internet and potentially obtain even more personal information.

The report states that more than 200 electric vehicle manufacturers collect and pass on the data to monitoring sites as required by laws there. The companies doing so reportedly include Daimler, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Tesla, among others.

Chinese officials told AP that the data is used to prevent fraud in subsidy programs, improve public safety, and make infrastructure plans. Other major electric vehicle markets, including the U.S., Japan, and countries across Europe, don’t collect such data.

China has never been shy about controlling people within its borders. Google has worked on a censored search engine specifically for the country. Everyone gets graded on social behavior, and the results can already keep you from rail or air travel.

The types of information China might collect could be considered metadata, similar in nature to that has been collected both by the CIA and NSA.

The story also suggests that, even if not passing all this data on to governments, electric vehicle manufacturers are still collecting it. That raises other types of privacy concerns that have more usually been associated with tech companies like Facebook.