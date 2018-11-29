Canada Sanctions 17 Saudis in Khashoggi Death Ahead of G-20

Canada has announced sanctions on 17 Saudi nationals, the latest nation to do so in response to the killing Jamal Khashoggi in October.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland announced the sanctions Thursday after arriving in Buenos Aires for the Group of 20 summit, which Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is also attending. The Crown prince is not among the 17 people affected.

The sanctions target people who Canada believes are “responsible for or complicit in the extrajudicial killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the Canadian government said in a news release. All individuals targeted by Canada on Thursday were also sanctioned by the U.S. earlier this month. Germany, France and the U.K. also applied penalties on Saudi citizens suspected in participating in the killing.

The sanctions freeze assets any of the 17 hold in Canada, and bars them from the country. The Saudi explanations given so far “lack consistency and credibility,” the Canadian statement said.