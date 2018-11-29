Brainstorm Health: Obamacare Waivers, AI and Human Emotions, China's Gene Editing Move

Good afternoon, readers.

The Trump administration has taken another big whack at the Affordable Care Act (ACA), proposing regulations that could effectively allow states to seriously weaken the health law’s protections for Americans with pre-existing medical conditions.

The rule changes had been hinted at before but officially released on Thursday. The proposals from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the agency tasked with overseeing the ACA, would allow individual states to seek waivers that significantly restructure how federal money is funneled to lower-income individual health plan holders who qualify for Obamacare’s subsidies, among other changes.

“CMS is providing states with these waiver concepts in an effort to spur innovation, reduce burden for states with potentially limited policy resources or legislative schedules, and illustrate how states might take advantage of new flexibilities provided in recently released guidance… As with all waiver requests, a state must ensure that the waiver plan meets the four statutory guardrails relating to comprehensiveness, affordability, coverage, and federal deficit neutrality,” wrote the agency in a released fact sheet that outlined four different “waiver concepts” ostensibly meant to meet those goals. It went on to insist that, “Nothing in the new guidance or the waiver concepts changes the requirements for health insurance issuers to provide protections for people with pre-existing conditions.”

That latter claim is up for debate, according to health policy experts such as the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation’s Larry Levitt and Georgetown University senior research fellow and ACA expert Sabrina Corlette.

“Under the new ACA waiver rules, states could restructure premium subsidies so they are based only on age and not by income, increasing subsidies for higher-income people and reducing them for lower-income people,” wrote Levitt in one tweet. In another, he noted that the “Trump administration ACA waiver rules would also allow states to provide premium subsidies for short-term plans that do not cover pre-existing conditions while reducing subsidies for ACA-compliant plans that do offer that protection.” Which is to say, the very policy “guardrails” CMS says must be protected could effectively be undermined via an end-run.

That’s a point that Corlette made as well. “Really hard to see how any of these concepts (except reinsurance) can meet the statutory guardrails….,” she wrote in a tweet.

With the incoming House of Representatives controlled by Democrats, President Trump and the GOP Congress’ decade-long goal of fully repealing Obamacare is effectively dead in the water. But the administration has aggressively pursued administrative and regulatory avenues of hacking at the health law, including funding cuts for outreach programs, a heavily shortened enrollment period, and federal green lights for skimpy health insurance options which critics say will benefit the young and healthy at the expense of poorer and more medically needy people.

The Trump administration has defended its actions by saying they provide more flexibility and options for people who may not want the full range of benefits protected under the ACA.

Read on for the day’s news.