Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode 30 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune examines General Motors’ latest restructuring announcement, Time discusses NASA’s latest feat in Mars exploration, Money takes a closer look at coding bootcamps, and Sports Illustrated shares the storylines to watch for during college football bowl season. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.