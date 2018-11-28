Sears Survived Black Friday but Plans to Shutter 505 Stores, Report Says

Despite securing a loan to stay open during the holiday shopping season, Sears has filed a court document identifying 505 stores it plans to shutter as part of a plan to save the retail brand, the Dallas News reported.

Facing $10 billion in debt, the Illinois-based department store chain filed for bankruptcy protection in October. After a boost from $600 million in new loans, Sears Holdings, which owns both Sears and Kmart, reportedly planned to remain open but shut 142 stores on top of the 46 that were already set to close prior to filing for Chapter 11.

That number has increased more than twofold. A recent court filing showed the company plans to sell 505 stores and leases as well as ask the landlord of its profitable stores for a rent reduction, the Dallas paper reported.

The court document was filed after Black Friday, a holiday shopping season-starter the company was banking on.

Like other retailers, Sears, which has been in business since 1886, offered discounts and deals over the Thanksgiving holiday on clothing, home goods, and apparel.

This year, however, the five day period from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday brought in fewer shoppers than last year, and the average shopper spent less money than in 2017, according to a report by the National Retail Foundation.