Nancy Pelosi Has Been Nominated for Speaker of the House

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was nominated for speaker of the House by the Democratic Caucus Wednesday.

Despite facing resistance from House Democrats who desired new leadership, Pelosi had the support of the majority of Democratic voters and prominent voices like Barack Obama. She ran unopposed, and won by a landslide.

According to NPR, 203 voted in favor of Pelosi, 32 opposed her, three left their ballots blank, and one was absent.

As the official Democratic nominee for speaker, Pelosi will face a full floor vote on January 3. If she wins, she will be the foremost Democratic leader to oppose the Trump administration. House Democrats are expected to investigate President Donald Trump—his business dealings, tax returns, and more—when they take over the House in the new year.

“As I say, our diversity is our strength but our unity is our power. We will use that power again in a unifying way for our country,” she told reporters Wednesday, according to NBC News.

Pelosi became the first woman to serve as speaker of the House in 2007. Since 2011, when Republicans gained the majority, she’s been House Minority Leader.