Here’s a New Look at the Jeep Gladiator, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Pickup Truck

It’s the day Jeep fans have been looking forward to for years and years. The new Jeep Gladiator 2020 was revealed on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show to a considerable amount of spectacle and fanfare.

The new Jeep open-air midsize pickup truck, a closely-guarded secret in the auto industry, is based on the Jeep Wrangler off-road sport utility vehicle, featuring four doors, a standard soft top, and the same capabilities as the popular SUV. The Jeep Gladiator can also pull a hefty 7,650 pounds, more than any competitors in the same category. It can also handle a 1,600 lb. payload and has features such as a three position tailgate and rollup cover for the bed.

The Jeep Gladiator was previously referred to as the Jeep Scrambler, though by now, every hardcore Jeep fan no doubt knows about the name change.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles hasn’t produced a new pickup truck under its Jeep division is more than 25 years, which has fueled speculation over the past several years as plans for the new Jeep were teased to the public over many months. Chrysler phased out the Jeep Comanche, the brand’s last iteration of truck, in 1992. Production of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, at the time still unnamed in public other than being called a pickup truck, was announced back in 2015.

No pricing information for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator is available at this time. The Los Angeles Auto Show opens to the public on Friday, Nov. 30.