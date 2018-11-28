Ivanka Trump defended using a private email account for official government business, in an ABC News interview, airing on Wednesday’s “Good Morning America.”

Last week the Washington Post reported the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, whose official title is assistant to the president, last year sent hundreds of emails to White House aides, cabinet members, and her assistants from a personal email account.

This revelation has raised questions over potential violations of federal ethics rules. Some are also drawing a comparison between Ivanka Trump’s personal email use and that of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state. Clinton’s emails provoked Donald Trump’s Republican campaign rally chant, “Lock her up.”

Ivanka Trump told ABC’s Deborah Roberts, “There really is no equivalency” with Clinton’s use of private emails. She said her missives were about “scheduling and logistics and managing the fact that I have a home life and a work life.” She also said that none of her emails were deleted and there was no attempt to hide anything, suggesting that Clinton’s email scandal was different because the candidate deleted emails after she was subpoenaed.

When asked by Roberts whether the “lock her up” rallying cry applies in the latest email scandal, Trump said, “No.”

Asked about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the presidential assistant and daughter said she has “nothing to be concerned about.” Additionally, she said, “I think it should reach its conclusion. I think it’s been a long time that this has been ongoing, but I want it to be done in a way in which nobody could question that it was hurried or rushed … We’re well beyond that point.”