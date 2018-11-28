Amazon Announces Cheap Data Storage and Windows Compatible Services

Amazon.com Inc. unveiled a cheaper data-storage option and a new cloud service that’s compatible with Microsoft Corp.’s Windows software, seeking to maintain its lead in the market for internet-based computing.

Glacier Deep Archive is coming in 2019 and is about a fourth of the cost of Amazon’s current storage pricing, Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon Web Services, said Wednesday during the company’s cloud conference in Las Vegas.

Amazon FSx for Windows File Server is a Windows-compatible service that may help Amazon win cloud-computing customers who might otherwise shift to Microsoft’s Azure.

Amazon uses the annual re:Invent conference to highlight new tools and features, seeking to stay ahead of cloud rivals Microsoft and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. The global public cloud market will grow to $278 billion in 2021, up from $176 billion this year, according to Gartner Inc.

AWS sales will reach $71 billion in 2022, which would give the division a valuation of about $350 billion, according to Jefferies analyst Brent Thill.