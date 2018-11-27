Term Sheet -- Tuesday, November 27

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

I came across two separate articles about what happens to companies once they come under private equity ownership.

The first was about how F.A.O. Schwarz, the famed toy seller that closed three years ago, has been reincarnated with a new private equity twist. The new owner ThreeSixty, a company backed by PE firm AEA Investors, wants to capitalize on customers’ nostalgia while minimizing the costs of personnel, real estate and inventory. Although people are skeptical of the new business model given the horror story of what happened at the other private-equity owned toy retailer Toys ‘R’ Us, there is hope this new approach could revive the F.A.O. brand and boost its business.

The second story was drastically different. It was an explosive Washington Post investigation that pulls back the curtain on a private equity acquisition gone awry. It delves into the The Carlyle Group’s 2011 purchase of nursing home chain HCR ManorCare.

Under the ownership of Carlyle, which is one of the richest PE firms in the world, HCR ManorCare struggled financially until it filed for bankruptcy in March. During the five years preceding the bankruptcy, the second-largest nursing-home chain in the country exposed its ~25,000 patients to increasing health risks, according to inspection records analyzed by The Washington Post. The investigation also found that more serious violations — ones categorized as “potential for more than minimal harm,” “immediate jeopardy” and “actual harm” — increased 29% in the years before the bankruptcy filing.

The increase in health-code violations at the chain began after Carlyle and investors completed a deal that extracted $1.3 billion from the company for investors but also saddled the chain with what proved to be untenable financial obligations, according to the report.

The case is much thornier than what I’ve summarized above, but I couldn’t stop thinking about about the larger question at hand, which is whether the private equity approach is appropriate in any field. Toys? Sure. Nursing homes? Makes you pause.

Following the recession, PE firms began hunting for returns in places such as payday lenders, nursing homes, and low-income homes for rental. Ludovic Phalippou, the author of “Private Equity Laid Bare,” has described the method as “capitalism on steroids.”

“People will wonder whether this pure capitalism is appropriate in nursing homes,” Phalippou told the Post. “The health and welfare of the old people who live there depend on them.”

In other words, is the leveraged buyout model that’s so common in the PE industry fitting when dealing with businesses that cater to the nation’s poorest or most vulnerable people? Since PE’s model is geared toward generating returns for investors within a matter of years, streamlining, cost-cutting, and layoffs are part of the game. Unfortunately, cashing out while caring well is a nearly impossible balance to strike.

Read the full Washington Post feature here.