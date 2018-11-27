GM Layoffs, Kirsten Gillibrand 2020, Paid Leave: Broadsheet November 27

• Barra’s belt-tightening. General Motors yesterday announced that it plans to slash up to 14,800 jobs and idle production at several plants in North America.

If that news catches you off-guard; you’re likely not alone. With the economy chugging along and GM reporting stellar profits, the move seems to be ill-timed. But that’s precisely the point, says CEO Mary Barra, No. 2 on Fortune‘s MPW list.

“We think it’s appropriate to get in front of it while the business and the economy are strong,” she said yesterday. “This is what we’re doing to transform the company. The industry is changing very rapidly.”

The goal is to tighten GM’s belt; to make it more nimble amid the auto industry’s dramatic shift to electric and self-driving technology. The job cuts will result, in part, from halting production at plants in Ohio, Michigan, and Ontario that manufacture slow-selling cars. (With gas prices low, consumers are flocking to SUVs and pick-ups.) Slimming down production will make it easier for GM to share technology between its vehicles and streamline the time and labor it takes to build automobiles.

The move, of course, comes with political blowback. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that he’d talked with Barra to express his “deep disappointment” about the cuts in Ontario. President Donald Trump said yesterday that he’d also talked with Barra, reminding her that the U.S. “had done a lot for General Motors” and urging her to bring new products back to the Ohio plant in particular. (Recall that U.S. taxpayers bailed out GM during the recession.)

Barra will no doubt have to answer for the human cost of her plans; the United Auto Workers union has promised that GM’s move “will not go unchallenged.”

From a management standpoint, the strategy fits neatly into Barra’s cutthroat playbook. “Don’t confuse progress with winning,” she told Fortune‘s Geoff Colvin in 2014. “I accept no excuses for why we can’t be the best.” At the time, Barra was just starting the herculean task of remaking GM’s notoriously slow and insular culture, which had just come under fierce scrutiny during the Chevrolet Cobalt ignition-failure saga.

One of the biggest changes Barra made early on in her tenure was measuring success against external—rather than internal—metrics, a head-smackingly-obvious but nonetheless huge shift for a corporation that had “long been obsessively inward-looking,” as Geoff put it.

Barra pointed to external forces in explaining the cuts yesterday. “This about making sure GM is lean and agile to get in front and lead in autonomous and electric vehicles,” she said.

