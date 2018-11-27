Trump Tariffs, United Technologies, Uber Fines: CEO Daily for November 27, 2018

Trump on Brexit

The Brexit deal may not allow for a trade deal between the U.K. and the U.S. That’s President Trump’s contribution to the furious debate over the agreement, which the British Parliament is already all but certain to sink in a vote next month. The deal is unpopular among ardent Brexiteers partly because it would maintain close trade ties between the U.K. and the EU. “That wouldn’t be a good thing. I don’t think they meant that,” Trump said. CNBC

Trump on GM

President Trump is not pleased at the news of GM cutting 15% of its North American workforce. The company announced yesterday that it is to shut eight plants. Trump told GM CEO Mary Barra that she should open a new plant in Ohio. “They say the Chevrolet Cruze is not selling well. I say, well get a car that is selling well and put it back in,” he said. Fox Business

IBM on Regulation

IBM boss Ginni Rometty is keen on new tech regulation, as long as it focuses on the consumer-facing tech giants that IBM is not. She said at a Brussels event yesterday: “In regulating tech, government needs to focus on fixing the real problem. And that is the irresponsible handling of personal data by a few dominant consumer-facing platform companies. Addressing the weakest link – should not define the digital economy.” CNBC

Siemens and Alstom

The German and French engineering giants Siemens and Alstom can merge only if they get rid of certain crown jewels, a new report cites EU antitrust officials as saying. These would include the companies’ high-speed rail and signaling units, as Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is worried about the combined operation holding a near-monopoly in European rail markets. That sort of divestment would probably make the merger pointless. Financial Times

This edition of CEO Daily was edited by David Meyer. Find previous editions here, and sign up for other Fortune newsletters here.