Brainstorm Health: Roche Jecure Deal, Amazon AWS and Amgen, Vertex CF Drug

Polio like illness confirmed in 31 states. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Monday confirmed that there have been 116 cases of the mysterious, polio-like illness acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) across 31 states, which causes weakenss in the arms and legs by attacking the central nervous system. The situation has gotten serious enough, and the illness mysterious enough, that the CDC has established a task force to investigate and innovate. “This task force will ensure that the full capacity of the scientific community is engaged and working together to provide important answers and solutions to actively detect, more effectively treat, and ultimately prevent AFM and its consequences,” said CDC director Robert Redfield in a statement Monday. (Fortune)

The albatross of the book bag. Here’s one that hits close to home for me—the Indian government has issued a firm rebuke to schools that force their students to carry heavy (and I mean really, really heavy) book bags to schlep around their school supplies and textbooks. The common practice in the country harms students’ back health and wellbeing and can even cause permanent spinal damage, according to the government report. (I immigrated from India as a young child but then moved back at one point for a year during fourth grade, and I distinctly remember what an albatross those ridiculous book bags were round our backs.) (Reuters)