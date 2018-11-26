Trans Woman Probably Physically Abused in ICE Custody Before Death, Report Says

An autopsy released Monday showed evidence that a transgender woman who died while in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement was probably physically abused before dying, the Daily Beast reports.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Roxsana Hernández Rodriguez, traveled to the U.S. from Honduras and died nine days after she was transferred to a New Mexico facility run by CoreCivic, the news agency reported.

Rodriguez died of “severe complications of dehydration superimposed upon HIV infection,” though the autopsy report also found bruising “typical of handcuff injuries” and blunt-force trauma “indicative of blows, and/or kicks, and possible strikes with blunt object,” according to the Daily Beast.

A media representative for ICE did not immediately return a request for comment.

A spokesperson for CoreCivic told the Daily Beast: “we take the health and well-being of those entrusted to our care very seriously,” and are “committed to providing a safe environment for transgender detainees.”

The federal government partners with CoreCivic to operate detention facilities in Texas that hold immigrant families. The report said that the company, which owns 45 correctional facilities and 24 residential facilities, is the second-largest private prison company in the country. As the number of detainees skyrocketed earlier this year, the CEO expressed excitement to his investors about the “robust kind of sales environment.”