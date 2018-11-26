5 Best Tech Deals for Your Cyber Monday Shopping

Cyber Monday is upon us. And that can only mean one thing: another day to shop and find the savings you really care about.

Although retailers are offering a variety of sales on all types of devices, tech is getting some special attention on Cyber Monday. Everything, from smart home doorbells to Ultra HD televisions, is enjoying a solid discount today. And if you act quickly, you can get your hands on a great deal before time runs out.

But rather than look anywhere and everywhere for a great deal, just read below. We’ve done the hard work for you and found you five outstanding Cyber Monday deals on tech. Check them out:

A Big Ring Savings

Over at Amazon, the company is selling the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with an Amazon Echo Dot device for just $139. It regularly retails for $249.

Get Ultra HD on the Cheap

Want to get an Ultra HD television? Amazon is selling the LG 55SK9000PUA, a 55-inch Ultra HD television, for just $897. It regularly retails for $1,200.

Experience VR with Google Daydream View

Want to try out virtual reality? Google is selling its Daydream View virtual reality headset for just $39. It regularly costs $99.

Save Big on Macs

Apple’s MacBook lineup is on sale at Best Buy. If you want the MacBook 12-inch option with a Retina display, you can buy it for $1,100. It regularly retails for $1,300.

Join the Xbox One X Experience

Microsoft’s Xbox One X is available on the cheap today. You can buy it for $400, a $100 savings off the regular retail price of $500.