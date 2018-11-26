Brainstorm Health: Gene Edited Babies, Medical Device Overhaul, CVS Aetna Deal

Happy Monday, readers. I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving break. Let’s get back into it.

A shock claim from a Chinese researcher saying that the world’s first known gene edited babies have been born is stirring major controversy among the life sciences community, drawing criticism from one of the pioneering minds behind CRISPR gene-editing tech itself and China’s Southern University of Science and Technology, according to the MIT Technology Review.

To be clear, the claim by Jiankui He has not been verified. But if it is, in fact, true, it would be a simultaneous milestone for genomic technology and a divisive ethical flashpoint in medicine.

He says that twin baby girls were born following embryonic gene modification meant to make them immune to HIV transmission. The scientist also claimed that only the intended genes were modified with no other unexpected editing.

A wide range of life sciences leaders and academic institutions issued stern responses to the reports, emphasizing that the claims had to be investigated and the research team ostensibly behind the development must explain themselves.

“On November 26, 2018, the Southern University of Science and Technology (hereafter SUSTech or the University) was informed through media news reports that Dr. Jiankui HE (who has been on no-paid leave from February 2018 through January 2021) released a public announcement that he has carried out genetic editing on human embryos,” wrote the organization in a statement. “The University was deeply shocked by this event and has taken immediate action to reach Dr. Jiankui HE for clarification. Dr. Jiankui HE’s previous affiliation, the Department of Biology (hereafter the Department) called an emergency meeting of the Department Academic Committee.”

Texas’ Rice University issued its own missive as several of the reports implicated that one of its own professors, Michael Deem, was involved in some shape or form.

“Recent press reports describe a case of genomic editing of human embryos in China. These reports include a description of involvement by Dr. Michael Deem, a professor of bioengineering at Rice University. This research raises troubling scientific, legal and ethical questions…We have begun a full investigation of Dr. Deem’s involvement in this research,” wrote the university.

Feng Zhang of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, one of the trio of scientists credited for pioneering CRISPR gene editing in the first place, added that, “Not only do I see this as risky, but I am also deeply concerned about the lack of transparency surrounding this trial.”

This story isn’t going away anytime soon. Stay tuned as the dust settles.

