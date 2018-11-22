These Are the 5 Best Deals Worth Getting Up for on Black Friday

Black Friday is nearly upon us. And now, retailers are gearing up for what will surely be a major shopping day.

But consumers are gearing up, as well. And chances are, if you’re shopping on Black Friday, you’ve been inundated with deals and offers with no simple way of keeping track. So, to take some of the guesswork out of the shopping holiday and help you find good deals, we’ve compiled the following roundup of the five must-see deals that you don’t want to miss.

Check them out:

Big Amazon Savings

Want to boost the sound and smarts of your home? Go with Amazon’s Echo Sub Bundle, which includes the company’s subwoofer and two Echo Plus devices, for $330. It regularly retails for $430.

A $50 Freebie at GameStop

Regardless of which console you buy at GameStop on Black Friday, you’ll get a $50 gift card with your purchase. That’s enough to buy a game or controller on Black Friday to go with your console.

Go With the Curve at Target

Samsung’s curved Ultra HD 65NU7300 TV comes with a 65-inch screen and a nice curve. And at Target, you’ll get it for $1,100, an $800 savings off its regular retail price of $1,900.

Get a New Samsung Phone

Want a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, or S9+? You can get any one of them for $300 off their regular retail price with a qualified activation.

A $250 iPad at Costco

Want to buy an iPad on the cheap? Costco is selling the 9.7-inch iPad for $250, a $70 savings.