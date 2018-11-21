YouTube Says Viewers Enjoy Pre-Roll Ads, and Will Double Them. Twitter Commenters Groaned

YouTube has decided to double up the number of ads users are required to watch before or in the middle of a video, Ad Age reports.
Although the new “ad pods” increase the length of advertising breaks by playing two consecutive ads at a time, it will decrease the number of ad breaks that will interrupt a video. (If two ads must be played, there would only be one ad break instead of two.)
“Users really like them,” VP of YouTube and video global solutions Debbie Weinstein told Ad Age. “They prefer to be interrupted fewer times.”
Some users, however, took to Twitter rebutting claims of satisfaction.
But sometimes increased ads come with perks.
Last week, YouTube also announced that it would start letting viewers stream movies like Legally Blonde and Rocky for free with advertising intervals. You can find the full list of “Free to watch” (with ad) films here.