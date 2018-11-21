Nancy Pelosi has a two-to-one margin of support among Democratic voters to become the next speaker of the House, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult survey.

About 48% of those surveyed wanted Pelosi to be speaker, versus 22% who thought she shouldn’t have the position.

That is roughly in line with a Quinnipiac University National Poll from Tuesday that found 53% of Democrats wanted Pelosi to be speaker while 27% didn’t.

However, Pelosi is far less popular overall. A previous Politico/Morning Consult poll found that only 29% of voters had a favorable opinion of her; 46% were unfavorable.

The results come as 16 House Democrats pledged to oppose Pelosi in a letter to their colleagues, as the Washington Post reported.

Her opponents say that many of the freshmen representatives who won did so on a platform of change.

However, Pelosi is currently unopposed. Rep. Marcia Fudge of California dropped her bid for the speakership and endorsed Pelosi after being promised concessions, according to Roll Call. Pelosi announced that she would restore House Administration subcommittee on elections that Republicans cut five years ago. Fudge will be its new chair.

Yesterday, former President Barack Obama also offered his endorsement.

Pelosi is favored to win Democratic caucus vote, but still needs 218 votes on the House floor to be confirmed. Her concern is that if too many Democrats oppose her, she might not get the necessary margin without Republican support.